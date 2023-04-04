Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 1.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 399,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.