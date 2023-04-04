Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,816. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi grew its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

