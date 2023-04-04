Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) vs. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Head to Head Contrast

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Limestone Bancorp and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 27.50% 14.61% 1.30% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $66.69 million 2.22 $18.34 million $2.40 9.29 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

