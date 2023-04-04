Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 5th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 120.18 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of £185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

