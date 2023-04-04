Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BJWTY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $18.32.
