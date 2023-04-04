Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $223.86 million and $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.80 or 0.06508111 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.