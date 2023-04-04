BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Now Covered by HSBC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $482.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.60. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $473.26 and a 52 week high of $500.00.

BELIMO Company Profile



BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

