Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Belvoir Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BLV stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Belvoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.23 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.79 and a beta of 1.06.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

