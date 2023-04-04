Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Belvoir Group Stock Down 1.1 %
BLV stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Belvoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.23 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.79 and a beta of 1.06.
About Belvoir Group
