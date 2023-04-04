Benchmark Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

HWM stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after buying an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.