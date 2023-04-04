B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

BGS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 983,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.87 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -506.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

