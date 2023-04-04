BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,466.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,550 ($31.67).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 2,800 ($34.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BHP Group Stock Down 1.6 %
BHP stock opened at GBX 2,519.50 ($31.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.84, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,622.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,499.56. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,024 ($37.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.