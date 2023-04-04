Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1,129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,347 shares during the quarter. Biohaven comprises approximately 1.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Biohaven worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Price Performance
BHVN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 227,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,142. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
