Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

