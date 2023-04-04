Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $28.63 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00130710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.