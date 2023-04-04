BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $344,283.31 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.18 or 0.99963314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0696546 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $247,560.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

