Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 145.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

