Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

