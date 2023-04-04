Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,631 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 239,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 5,210,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,827,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

