Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.06. 5,172,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,961. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.