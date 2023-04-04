Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,745. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

