Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 637 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,186. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.