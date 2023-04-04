Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.70.

BLX stock traded up C$0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.27. The company had a trading volume of 155,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

