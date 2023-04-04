Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Brady Stock Down 0.4 %

BRC stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 125,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 212.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

