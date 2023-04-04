Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.64 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

