Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 13,462 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $293.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

