Brickley Wealth Management Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

