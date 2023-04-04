Brickley Wealth Management Invests $616,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
