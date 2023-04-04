Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,063,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 243,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,734 shares of company stock worth $2,000,254 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.



