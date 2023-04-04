Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

