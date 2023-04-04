Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.37.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

