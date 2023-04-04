Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 880,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,124 shares of company stock worth $2,242,504. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

