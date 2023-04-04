Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

