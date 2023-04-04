Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 473 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

