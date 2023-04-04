Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 904 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

