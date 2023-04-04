Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

