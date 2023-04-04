Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 2,101,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,904. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

