Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.71. 462,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,935. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $610.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

