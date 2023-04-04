Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $251.44

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

