Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 129.20

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.20 ($1.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.76) to GBX 154 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 117.90 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.82. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.10 ($1.72).

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($108,176.92). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

