Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $13.25

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ZUO opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $292,556. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

