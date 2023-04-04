BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

BTCS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 50,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

