Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 258,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,536. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

