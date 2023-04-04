Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $106.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

