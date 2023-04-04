Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 1,792,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.