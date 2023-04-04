Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $275,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

WDS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 248,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading

