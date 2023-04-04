Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,376. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.60.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

