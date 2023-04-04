Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 15,087 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 196,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,092 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,456. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

