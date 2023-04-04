Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,086,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511,154. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $130.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

