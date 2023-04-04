Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 945 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 3,446,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,618,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

