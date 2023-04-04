Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,486 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 481,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,841 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,401,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.56.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.